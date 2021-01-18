Previous
The day about dreaming of by forthebetter
The day about dreaming of

Как жаль пропускать такую погоду, сидя дома на больничном! Надеюсь природа ещё побалует такой красотой и при этом я буду нормально себя чувствовать.

What a pity to miss such a wonder weather, sitting at home and sicking! I hope nature will still pamper me with such beauty and at the same time I will feel good.
Datura Flower

@forthebetter
Hi! Welcome to my photo diary. My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
