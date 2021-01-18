Sign up
16 / 365
The day about dreaming of
Как жаль пропускать такую погоду, сидя дома на больничном! Надеюсь природа ещё побалует такой красотой и при этом я буду нормально себя чувствовать.
What a pity to miss such a wonder weather, sitting at home and sicking! I hope nature will still pamper me with such beauty and at the same time I will feel good.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Datura Flower
@forthebetter
Hi! Welcome to my photo diary. My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2021
Camera
Redmi Note 8T
Taken
18th January 2021 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
