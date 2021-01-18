The day about dreaming of

Как жаль пропускать такую погоду, сидя дома на больничном! Надеюсь природа ещё побалует такой красотой и при этом я буду нормально себя чувствовать.



What a pity to miss such a wonder weather, sitting at home and sicking! I hope nature will still pamper me with such beauty and at the same time I will feel good.