Open House by foxes37
Open House

We invited our neighbours round for drinks, homemade mince pies, savoury tarts etc this morning and afternoon. People could stay as long as they liked. It was a lovely day and good to get together.





21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Sue Cooper ace
What a lovely idea. Why wasn't I invited?
December 21st, 2019  
