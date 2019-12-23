Sign up
Photo 2533
A Quiet Moment
My brother and his wife stayed with us en route to our nephew in Bury St Edmunds. Here he is enjoying my book on Mudlarking in the Thames.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
23rd December 2019 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brother
,
nephew
,
wife
