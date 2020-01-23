Sign up
Photo 2564
Our Windmill
This picture of the windmill outside our house was taken a week ago. The weather these last few days has been dank and dreary so this is a reminder of better days.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
windmill
