Previous
Next
Chatter, Chatter by foxes37
Photo 2615

Chatter, Chatter

These daffodils look as if they are having a good old gossip. A very friendly lot. Perhaps they should be standing a metre apart to avoid catching the Coronavirus.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise