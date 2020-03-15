Previous
Where has all the flour gone? by foxes37
Where has all the flour gone?

Panic buying gone mad. It’s going to be great when we’re confined to the house.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
