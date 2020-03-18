Previous
Wicken Fen Windmill by foxes37
Photo 2619

Wicken Fen Windmill

I’ve seen this windmill loads of times bit still find it attractive.
18th March 2020

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
717% complete

