Photo 2623
Splendid Isolation
Lovely flowers from our sons and a beautifully sunny day to enjoy them in splendid or not so splendid isolation. We will not be alone in wondering how long this social distancing will have to last. Hard, strange times.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
flowers
,
isolation
