Photo 2624
At the Seaside Kent
My son took his family to the seaside on Saturday. The beach was pretty empty but the weather was sunny and bracing. They could see the French coast very clearly. Sadly we won't see the grandchildren for ages because of the Coronavirus.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
0
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
grandchildren
