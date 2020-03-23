Previous
At the Seaside Kent by foxes37
At the Seaside Kent

My son took his family to the seaside on Saturday. The beach was pretty empty but the weather was sunny and bracing. They could see the French coast very clearly. Sadly we won’t see the grandchildren for ages because of the Coronavirus.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
