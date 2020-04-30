Previous
Today’s Walk - Pretty but Dull by foxes37
Today’s Walk - Pretty but Dull

We’ve had such excellent weather recently that the arrival of dull wet days is a bit of a disappointment. But nature is currently at its best and lovely even on gloomy days.
30th April 2020

Lis Lapthorn

