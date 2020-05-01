Previous
Next
Happy 8th Birthday by foxes37
Photo 2663

Happy 8th Birthday

Our granddaughter, Lucinda, is 8 today. Here she is about to open the present we bought her.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise