Parsonage Farm from the Cow Parsley by foxes37
Parsonage Farm from the Cow Parsley

The farmhouse was originally part of the local Burwell Priory and dates back to the 14th century. It looked very attractive this morning through the cow parsley.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
