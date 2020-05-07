Sign up
Photo 2669
Parsonage Farm from the Cow Parsley
The farmhouse was originally part of the local Burwell Priory and dates back to the 14th century. It looked very attractive this morning through the cow parsley.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
farmhouse
,
burwell
,
priory
