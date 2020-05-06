Previous
Today’s May Walk by foxes37
Today’s May Walk

What I like about our lockdown walks is the friendliness of everyone and the consideration shown. The young lady in the photo is walking with her grandma. Good see them enjoying this lovely May morning.
