Decorate a Sheep Competition by foxes37
Photo 2681

Decorate a Sheep Competition

We have a fantastic haberdashery in our village which sells all sorts of buttons, bows, thread, wool etc. It has now reopened and on our stroll this morning we noticed that a decorate a sheep in lockdown competition was on display. Lovely idea.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
734% complete

