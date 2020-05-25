Previous
Roses in our Garden by foxes37
Roses in our Garden

I’ve had to work hard to get rid of the greenfly - a real nuisance this year.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

judith deacon ace
How beautiful. The greenfly are certainly bad this year, as you will see from my post today!
May 26th, 2020  
