Previous
Next
Water Lilies by foxes37
Photo 2705

Water Lilies

Good to see the lode covered in water lilies at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise