Our Front Border by foxes37
Our Front Border

My feelings towards hollyhocks are very ambivalent. At the moment they look attractive but they look rusty when they’re past their best. Worst of all they multiply. It’s really hard controlling them.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
