Photo 2717
Our Front Border
My feelings towards hollyhocks are very ambivalent. At the moment they look attractive but they look rusty when they’re past their best. Worst of all they multiply. It’s really hard controlling them.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
0
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2717
photos
13
followers
7
following
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
Views
2
365
DMC-FZ200
22nd June 2020 2:15pm
hollyhocks
