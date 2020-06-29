Previous
First Haircut in over 3 Months by foxes37
First Haircut in over 3 Months

My all masked-up hairdresser cut my hair in the garden this evening. The wind blew, the dark clouds scudded across the sky but the feeling of having my hair cut was absolutely wonderful.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
