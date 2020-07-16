Sign up
Photo 2739
Through the Cornfield
We are lucky to have so many local walks. This one leads to the local meadow where a castle used to stand In the Middle Ages. It was never completed but the remains were there until the 1930s.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
castle
,
meadow
