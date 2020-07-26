Previous
Yellow Toadflax
Yellow Toadflax

Lots of people In our village have set aside part of their gardens for wild flowers. Although the grass outside our museum is regularly cut, this section is left for nature to take its course.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
