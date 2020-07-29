Sign up
Photo 2752
With Old Friends
I thought it was about time to invite a couple of local friends for coffee and cake. It was lovely to be together again. Whoops! I forgot about the social distancing.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
coffee
,
friends
,
cake
