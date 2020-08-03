Previous
Fenland Village Walk by foxes37
Photo 2757

Fenland Village Walk

Yesterday we explored the nearby and very interesting fenland village of Isleham.The former Priory (top left) dates back to 1090, the church was built in 1331 and the rebuilt almshouses ( bottom left)) were there in the 1500s.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

