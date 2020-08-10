Sign up
Photo 2764
Ferns and Woodland
We walked through some wonderful woodland yesterday where the ferns were looking quite autumnal.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
