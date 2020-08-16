Previous
Gifts from Brittany by foxes37
Photo 2770

Gifts from Brittany

Our French daughter-in-law’s parents sent us these gifts from Brittany. They know we have a penchant for the crêpes fourrées and chocolate sardines. Very nice too.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

