Last of the Warm Days by foxes37
Last of the Warm Days

We thought we would make the best of this warm sunny September day as tomorrow the forecast is not good. The temperature was perfect and our regular walk to Reach Port was most enjoyable.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
