Photo 2811
Spoilt for Choice.
We visited a local farm shop run by young people with learning difficulties. They grow all the vegetables themselves. .. with encouragement and guidance. All very impressive.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
,
shop
,
farm
