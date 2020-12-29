Sign up
Photo 2905
Enjoying the Berries?
I don’t think the berries on two of our rowan trees are enjoyed by the birds as they are still laden with them. Our third rowan tree was stripped ages ago. I was quite surprised to see a blackbird pecking at a berry this morning.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
30th December 2020 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
rowan
,
blackbird
John Falconer
ace
Nice capture.
December 30th, 2020
