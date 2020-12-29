Previous
Enjoying the Berries? by foxes37
Photo 2905

Enjoying the Berries?

I don’t think the berries on two of our rowan trees are enjoyed by the birds as they are still laden with them. Our third rowan tree was stripped ages ago. I was quite surprised to see a blackbird pecking at a berry this morning.
John Falconer ace
Nice capture.
December 30th, 2020  
