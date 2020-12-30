Previous
Rowan Berries on Frost by foxes37
Photo 2906

Rowan Berries on Frost

It’s not often we have frost nowadays. I placed this sprig of berries on the frosty hedge just for effect.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 30th, 2020  
