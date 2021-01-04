Previous
Kingfishers Bridge by foxes37
Photo 2911

Kingfishers Bridge

A lovely spot but I’ve never seen a kingfisher there, just water buffalo and ponies.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

@foxes37
Yolanda ace
Great Light
January 5th, 2021  
