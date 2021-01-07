Sign up
Photo 2914
Winter Walk
I enjoy a walk on a crisp, cold winters day. Today was one such day. Good to see the sun too.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2914
photos
18
followers
7
following
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
walk
JackieR
ace
Look at those snowdrops out already!!
January 7th, 2021
