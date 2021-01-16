Previous
The Hornet Tree by foxes37
The Hornet Tree

Until this tree at Anglesey Abbey was felled last year there was a huge hornets’ nest inside which used to fascinate everyone. It may be still there. Who knows ?
16th January 2021

