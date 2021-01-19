Sign up
Photo 2926
After a Hose Down
The silver birches in the Winter Garden at Anglesey Abbey are periodically hosed down. The bark, as you can see, is quite fragile and easily peels. In a couple of months masses of crimson coloured tulips will carpet the ground between the trees.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2926
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
15th January 2021 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
garden
,
birches
