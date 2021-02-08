Sign up
Photo 2946
Enjoying the Snow
Our son and grandchildren making the most of the snow in Kent. So pleased they can experience the joys of sledging and making snowmen, something we enjoyed every winter when I was a child in Yorkshire. Pretty rare nowadays.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
snow
,
snowmen
,
sledging
