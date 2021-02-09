Previous
Next
Tasty! by foxes37
Photo 2947

Tasty!

This was snapped last Thursday. I was drawn to the elephants enjoying the red berries against a blue sky.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Taken at a perfect angle.
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise