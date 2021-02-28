Previous
Next
More Primroses by foxes37
Photo 2966

More Primroses

I really love the colour. I always buy flowers when I do my weekly shop at Waitrose but last week I bought these primroses and they have given me such pleasure.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty delicate colour.
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise