Photo 3076
Unusual Poppy
On Tuesday’s walk I saw this unusual poppy with this large ruffled pom-pom. Apparently they last a lot longer than the normal poppy.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1
1
365
DMC-FZ200
16th June 2021 10:14am
Tags
poppy
