Photo 3082
PYO Strawberries
Spent half an hour this morning picking strawberries at a nearby farm with my husband and son. Most enjoyable.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
strawberries
