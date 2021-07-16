Previous
Next
Surfing in St Ives by foxes37
Photo 3104

Surfing in St Ives

Our grandson is taking surfing lessons whilst on holiday in St Ives Cornwall. I think this his first lesson and he obviously has pretty good balance.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise