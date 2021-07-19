Sign up
Photo 3107
Gatekeeper Butterfly
According to Chris Packham butterflies are in decline so he has asked us to do counts in a chosen spot. There were plenty of butterflies on the bush I observed but only 3 varieties.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Tags
butterflies
varieties
JackieR
ace
My count was 6 cabbage whites and a red admiral!
Fab details on your one!!
July 19th, 2021
