Gatekeeper Butterfly by foxes37
Photo 3107

Gatekeeper Butterfly

According to Chris Packham butterflies are in decline so he has asked us to do counts in a chosen spot. There were plenty of butterflies on the bush I observed but only 3 varieties.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
JackieR ace
My count was 6 cabbage whites and a red admiral!

Fab details on your one!!
July 19th, 2021  
