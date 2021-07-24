Previous
Next
Playing with Charlie by foxes37
Photo 3112

Playing with Charlie

Charlie is enjoying a bit of fuss and freedom. He’s only been outside a few times but yesterday he climbed onto the shed roof, the bird table and next door’s roof. Already he is a well loved member of my son’s family.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise