Previous
Next
Fancy Hot Chocolate by foxes37
Photo 3126

Fancy Hot Chocolate

We went out with our son and grandchildren for breakfast at the local farm shop this morning. This is our younger grandson enjoying a creamy hot chocolate.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great shot of your cute grandson :)
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise