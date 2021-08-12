Previous
Totally Spotless by foxes37
Photo 3131

Totally Spotless

The retarring of our local windmill was completed today. It’s spotless but for how long? Just waiting for those pesky starlings to gather on the sails.
12th August 2021

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
