Brighton

We’re in Brighton for a few days. It’s years since I’ve been but having read loads of Peter James crime novels set in Brighton I persuaded Roger, my husband, to book a few days holiday here. What a busy, bustling, lively town.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Susan Wakely ace
A great place to explore.
September 13th, 2021  
