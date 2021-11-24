Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3235
Just a Snapshot
I just wanted to have a snapshot of a few of the cards I received for my birthday. It’s always lovely to receive cards made or designed by the sender. There’s a mixture here including felt, photo collage, cross stitch and pressed flowers.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3236
photos
16
followers
7
following
886% complete
View this month »
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
25th November 2021 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close