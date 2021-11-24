Previous
Just a Snapshot by foxes37
Photo 3235

Just a Snapshot

I just wanted to have a snapshot of a few of the cards I received for my birthday. It’s always lovely to receive cards made or designed by the sender. There’s a mixture here including felt, photo collage, cross stitch and pressed flowers.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
