Previous
Next
In Pensive Mood by foxes37
Photo 3334

In Pensive Mood

This beautiful swan was deep in thought when I snapped him.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely close up. He doesn’t seem to have noticed you.
March 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise