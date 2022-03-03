Sign up
Photo 3334
In Pensive Mood
This beautiful swan was deep in thought when I snapped him.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
3rd March 2022 11:31am
Tags
swan
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely close up. He doesn’t seem to have noticed you.
March 3rd, 2022
