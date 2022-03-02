Sign up
Photo 3333
Celebrations
Our granddaughter is proudly clutching her gold medal after winning first prize in a Speech and Drama competition and our grandson, her brother, is enjoying celebrating his 13th birthday.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3334
photos
17
followers
7
following
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Tags
celebrations
,
granddaughter
,
grandson
Sue Cooper
ace
Two adorable photos. Congratulations to Lucinda on her achievement and Happy Birthday Edward ( I can’t believe he’s 13!!)
March 3rd, 2022
