Celebrations by foxes37
Celebrations

Our granddaughter is proudly clutching her gold medal after winning first prize in a Speech and Drama competition and our grandson, her brother, is enjoying celebrating his 13th birthday.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
Two adorable photos. Congratulations to Lucinda on her achievement and Happy Birthday Edward ( I can’t believe he’s 13!!)
March 3rd, 2022  
