Photo 3335
Exquisite Needlework
Known as the Litany of Loreto Needlework, this is currently on display in Ely Cathedral. It dates from the turn of the 20th century and is owned by the Royal School of Needlework. It really is exquisite.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
exquisite
,
needlework
,
ely
Boxplayer
ace
This is gorgeous. And what a shame to miss it - we're in the area but leaving today.
March 4th, 2022
