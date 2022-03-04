Previous
Exquisite Needlework by foxes37
Photo 3335

Exquisite Needlework

Known as the Litany of Loreto Needlework, this is currently on display in Ely Cathedral. It dates from the turn of the 20th century and is owned by the Royal School of Needlework. It really is exquisite.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Boxplayer ace
This is gorgeous. And what a shame to miss it - we're in the area but leaving today.
March 4th, 2022  
