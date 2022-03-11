Previous
Fading Charms by foxes37
When we first moved to the Cambridge area many moons ago there were book shops in every nook and cranny. This is no longer the case; online shopping has brought about a hasty decline.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Boxplayer ace
That's sad. Nice corner.
March 11th, 2022  
