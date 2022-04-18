Sign up
Photo 3380
Dear Old Maggie
Old Maggie has been a favourite with the local children for years. Our grandchildren still love going to see her.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3380
photos
17
followers
7
following
View this month »
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th April 2022 3:35pm
Tags
children
,
horse
