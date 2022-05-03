Previous
Village Capture by foxes37
Photo 3395

Village Capture

It’s buttercup season. The little green just by our village post office is carpeted with buttercups.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
